Matt Damon is essentially a Renaissance man when it comes to the film world. He's an actor (hello, Jason Bourne), producer, Saturday Night Live cameo extraordinaire and more.

Off-screen, Damon has spent time pairing up with an organization that he reveres and finds "humbling" to work with. He's one of the biggest names in Water.org and Stella Artois' "Pour it Forward" campaign, which is helping to end the global water crisis by encouraging people to "Change Up The Usual" right before World Water Day, which is March 22.

We first got a glimpse of this beverage partnership during the 2019 Super Bowl in a commercial featuring Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and Jeff Bridges as The Dude from The Big Lebowski. Any fan of these iconic characters knows that it takes a lot for Carrie to not order a Cosmo or The Dude a White Russian, but for Stella and Water.org's teamwork they'll surely do it.

"As an actor you can actually become protective over this thing that you created, and the willingness and enthusiasm with which they just jumped in and did this because they believed in the work we were doing was very humbling for us and also really exciting," Damon explained to E! News.

Damon and his Water.org co-founder Gary White talked to E! News about the campaign and how it'll maybe even encourage The Martian star to download social media.