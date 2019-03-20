by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 3:30 AM
It's hard to believe festival season is upon us once again, but it is. And the only question is: Are you ready?
If you've ever been to Coachella and Lollapalooza you know that nailing your look each day is a big part of your overall experience. The great thing about festival style is that there are truly no rules and no outfit too extra. So it's really up to you to decide what vibe you're going for.
Our advice: Start shopping for your key pieces now.
A bandeau top works just as well by the pool as it does at the concert.
Go bold or go home with this sparkly crop top.
Is there anything more fun than these '70s sunflower flares?
You're not wrong for wanting to sport a tiger skirt at your next concert.
A flirty sundress is perfect for the day parties.
If there were ever a time to wear a matching set, it's now.
We like this because you can throw it over virtually anything.
This cute crop top works with cuttoffs or a vinyl skirt.
Yes, please, to this bold-colored romper.
A printed maxi dress is the epitome of festival style.
Normally we wouldn't suggest a neon cycling short, but this is the perfect occasion.
A printed mini dress is the breeziest option.
If you're going bold on the bottom, keep the top simple with this tube top.
Cargo pants, but make them latex.
This is cute with denim shorts for a low-key daytime look.
We can see ourselves wearing this with a pair of denim or pleather hotpants.
A little skintight leopard action never hurt anyone.
All you need here is a pair of rad combat boots to complete the look.
We'd top this with a rainbow fur coat. (Too much?)
A red animal-print bodysuit is sexy.
Go all-out with a tropical matching set that's just as sweet as it is spicy.
