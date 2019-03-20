Must-Have Festival Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

It's hard to believe festival season is upon us once again, but it is. And the only question is: Are you ready?

If you've ever been to Coachella and Lollapalooza you know that nailing your look each day is a big part of your overall experience. The great thing about festival style is that there are truly no rules and no outfit too extra. So it's really up to you to decide what vibe you're going for.

Our advice: Start shopping for your key pieces now.

 

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Bond Eye Chief Bandeau Bikini Top

A bandeau top works just as well by the pool as it does at the concert. 

BUY IT: $90 at Revolve

 

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Topshop Diamante Crop Top

Go bold or go home with this sparkly crop top. 

BUY IT: $60 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Sunflower Kick Flare Trousers

Is there anything more fun than these '70s sunflower flares? 

BUY IT: $18 at Boohoo

Article continues below

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Topshop Tiger Print Denim Skirt

You're not wrong for wanting to sport a tiger skirt at your next concert. 

BUY IT: $60 at Nordstrom

 

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Free People A Thing Called Love Mini Dress

A flirty sundress is perfect for the day parties. 

BUY IT: $128 at Revolve

 

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Superdown Shakira Shorts Set

If there were ever a time to wear a matching set, it's now. 

BUY IT: $68 at Revolve

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Sequined Star Sheer Mesh Shift Dress

We like this because you can throw it over virtually anything.

BUY IT: $18 at Boohoo

 

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Superdown Petunia Tie Strap Top

This cute crop top works with cuttoffs or a vinyl skirt. 

BUY IT: $52 at Revolve

 

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Indah Sunday Kimono Romper

Yes, please, to this bold-colored romper. 

BUY IT: $123 at Revolve

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Free People Claire Printed Maxi

A printed maxi dress is the epitome of festival style. 

BUY IT: $108 at Revolve

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Tall Neon Snake Cycling Shorts

Normally we wouldn't suggest a neon cycling short, but this is the perfect occasion.

BUY IT: $8 at Boohoo

 

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Free People Make Me Yours Mini Dress

A printed mini dress is the breeziest option. 

BUY IT: $88 at Revolve

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Topshop Ribbed Bandeau Top

If you're going bold on the bottom, keep the top simple with this tube top. 

BUY IT: $10 at Nordstrom

 

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

I.AM.GIA Cobain Coated Cargo Pants

Cargo pants, but make them latex. 

BUY IT: $90 at Nordstrom

 

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Star Print Knot-Front Woven Crop

This is cute with denim shorts for a low-key daytime look. 

BUY IT: $16 at Boohoo

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Croc Print Slinky Cowl Neck Bodysuit

We can see ourselves wearing this with a pair of denim or pleather hotpants. 

BUY IT: $14 at Boohoo

 

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Leopard Print Cutout Bodysuit

A little skintight leopard action never hurt anyone. 

BUY IT: $12 at Boohoo

 

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Holographic Co-Ord Set

All you need here is a pair of rad combat boots to complete the look. 

BUY IT: $20 at Boohoo

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Strappy Crop & Mini Skirt Co-Ord Set

We'd top this with a rainbow fur coat. (Too much?)

BUY IT: $16 at Boohoo

 

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Tall Leopard Square-Neck Bodysuit

A red animal-print bodysuit is sexy. 

BUY IT: $7 at Boohoo

 

E-Comm: Must-Have Trends for Coachella and Lollapalooza 2019

Tall Leaf Print Tie Front Shorts Co-Ord

Go all-out with a tropical matching set that's just as sweet as it is spicy. 

BUY IT: $20 at Boohoo

 

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , 2019 Coachella , Coachella , Life/Style , Style , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Hockey Game

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Beckinsale, Pete Davidson, PDA

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Pack on the PDA After Movie Premiere

E-Comm: Waterproof Mascara

Best Waterproof Mascaras—Ranked

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

Refresh Your Home With 25% Off Lulu and Georgia

Eva Mendes

Shopping With the Stars

ESC: Busy Philipps, Best Looks

Busy Philipps' Best Looks

E-Comm: The Top 5 Carry On Suitcases

Our Top 5 Carry-On Suitcases

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.