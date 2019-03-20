Spring Sandals to Slide Into

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Haven't you heard?

Today is officially the first day of spring, and you know what that means: Time to trade in clunky winter boots for chic warm-weather slides.

Slides remain our go-to footwear of the season, year after year, because they're classic, simple and comfortable. The open-toe moment is a welcome change, and the ability to select a heel height based on our mood is also very key. They also come in tons of fun colors, fabrics and patterns.

We're pretty sure we'll be getting a handful on this list. Wouldn't you agree? 

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

42 GOLD Liya

The acrylic strap is a trendy detail every It girl will appreciate. 

BUY IT: $120 at Zappos

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Dolce Vita Vala

Who knew snakeskin and mustard went so well together?

BUY IT: $100 at Zappos

 

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Steve Madden Gracel Flat Sandal

An animal print never gets old. 

BUY IT: $60 at Amazon

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Yosi Samra Dante

These silver slides are day and night appropriate.

BUY IT: $83 at Zappos

 

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Bo Block Heel Slide Sandal

Give a bold pattern a try. 

BUY IT: $55 at Nordstrom

 

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Nike Benassi Just Do It Synthetic Sandal

That sporty look is right on trend. 

BUY IT: $15 at Amazon

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Faux-Suede Knotted-Twist Slide Sandals

A knotted-twist gives your footwear a causal upgrade. 

BUY IT: $14 at Old Navy

 

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

BCBGeneration Tatiana

We see ourselves wearing these with a frayed denim pant. 

BUY IT: $89 at Zappos

 

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Soludos Braided Slide Sandal Flat Sandal

The braided detail makes us feel like we're at the beach. 

BUY IT: $89 at Amazon

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Universal Thread™ Jenny Slide Sandals

This classic tan leather feels perfect for your weekend look. 

BUY IT: $20 at Target

 

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Nine West Churen 40 Heeled Sandal

A sunny yellow sandal is always a good idea.

BUY IT: $58 at Zappos

 

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

A New Day™ Tess Slide Sandals

The holographic band is cool but subtle. We like it. 

BUY IT: $23 at Target

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

A New Day™ Stacia Knotted Satin Slide Sandals

A satin slide is our kind of sophisticated. 

BUY IT: $23 at Target

 

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Skechers On-The-Go 600-Nitto Slide Sandal

If you're going for comfort, these have your name all over 'em. 

BUY IT: $28 at Amazon

 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Style , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Hockey Game

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ariana Grande, costumes

See All of Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour Looks: From Sky-High Boots to Versace Safety Pins

Lady Gaga, Tan France, Kate Hudson, Daily Front Row Awards

The Daily Front Row's Fifth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Eva Mendes

Shopping With the Stars

ESC: Busy Philipps, Best Looks

Busy Philipps' Best Looks

Lady Gaga, Tan France, Kate Hudson, Daily Front Row Awards

Lady Gaga, Kate Hudson and More Dazzle at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards

Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Taylor Swift's Best Looks

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.