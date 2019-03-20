Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Will Blow You Away

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick & Lauren Piester | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Stranger Things 3

Netflix

It's summer in Hawkins, and all is well. Right? Wrong.

The Stranger Things season three trailer is here and while it looks like everything is all fun in the sun, a new danger lurks—and even comes above the surface.

The mullets. The fashion. The teen angst. The Eggos. The aerobics classes. The monsters. It's all in the trailer below.

"We're not kids anymore. I mean, what did you think? We were just going to sit in my basement all day and play games for the rest of our lives?" Mike (Finn Wolfhard) says.

Photos

Stranger Things Season 3 Everything We Know So Far

There are plenty of glimpses of the new Starcourt mall, a fair—nothing bad happens at fairs, right?—the new mayor played by Cary Elwes and Joyce (Winona Ryder) looking like she's really going through it.

"One summer can change everything," the trailer teases.

Something that hasn't changed? The friendship between Steve (Joe Keery) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), even if Steve does seem to have a new friend in coworker Robin, played by newcomer Maya Hawke, who's a little confused at how many child friends Steve has. 

You can watch the trailer below!

Not a whole lot is officially known about season three, but you can get some hints in the new photos below.

Stranger Things, Season 3

Netflix

Starcourt's Finest

Steve gets a new job and a new friend...who is surprised he has so many friends who are children.

Stranger Things, Season 3

Netflix

Mike's Mom

Billy and Mike's mom seem to be having a...moment.

Stranger Things, Season 3

Netflix

Taking a Stand

The crew finds themselves at a hospital and looking mighty heroic.

Article continues below

Stranger Things, Season 3

Netflix

Something's Not Right

What have they gotten themselves into now?

Stranger Things, Season 3

Netflix

I Scream, You Scream...

New besties Eleven and Max look happy...and a little concerned.

Stranger Things, Season 3

Netflix

Summer Tales

Dustin returns from camp in the trailer, so what news does he return home with?

Article continues below

Stranger Things, Season 3

Netflix

Surprise?

Something seems to be surprising Hopper and Joyce here. What is it? Perhaps a totally cool 1980s fashion choice from one of the kids? A monster from the Upside Down?

Stranger Things season three premieres on July 4 on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Stranger Things , Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Hockey Game

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Originally Rejected Kaley Cuoco Because She Was Too Young

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 4 Trailer Is Full of Fights, Babies and Pissed Off Families

"90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" Sneak Peek

Rainn Wilson, The Office

The Office Cast: Where Are They Now?

Stranger Things, Season 3

Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 3: The Fashion, the Monsters, the New Love?

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 3 Everything We Know So Far

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.