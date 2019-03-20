It's summer in Hawkins, and all is well. Right? Wrong.

The Stranger Things season three trailer is here and while it looks like everything is all fun in the sun, a new danger lurks—and even comes above the surface.

The mullets. The fashion. The teen angst. The Eggos. The aerobics classes. The monsters. It's all in the trailer below.

"We're not kids anymore. I mean, what did you think? We were just going to sit in my basement all day and play games for the rest of our lives?" Mike (Finn Wolfhard) says.