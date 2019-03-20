Netflix
It's summer in Hawkins, and all is well. Right? Wrong.
The Stranger Things season three trailer is here and while it looks like everything is all fun in the sun, a new danger lurks—and even comes above the surface.
The mullets. The fashion. The teen angst. The Eggos. The aerobics classes. The monsters. It's all in the trailer below.
"We're not kids anymore. I mean, what did you think? We were just going to sit in my basement all day and play games for the rest of our lives?" Mike (Finn Wolfhard) says.
There are plenty of glimpses of the new Starcourt mall, a fair—nothing bad happens at fairs, right?—the new mayor played by Cary Elwes and Joyce (Winona Ryder) looking like she's really going through it.
"One summer can change everything," the trailer teases.
Something that hasn't changed? The friendship between Steve (Joe Keery) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), even if Steve does seem to have a new friend in coworker Robin, played by newcomer Maya Hawke, who's a little confused at how many child friends Steve has.
You can watch the trailer below!
Not a whole lot is officially known about season three, but you can get some hints in the new photos below.
Netflix
Starcourt's Finest
Steve gets a new job and a new friend...who is surprised he has so many friends who are children.
Netflix
Mike's Mom
Billy and Mike's mom seem to be having a...moment.
Netflix
Taking a Stand
The crew finds themselves at a hospital and looking mighty heroic.
Netflix
Something's Not Right
What have they gotten themselves into now?
Netflix
I Scream, You Scream...
New besties Eleven and Max look happy...and a little concerned.
Netflix
Summer Tales
Dustin returns from camp in the trailer, so what news does he return home with?
Netflix
Surprise?
Something seems to be surprising Hopper and Joyce here. What is it? Perhaps a totally cool 1980s fashion choice from one of the kids? A monster from the Upside Down?
Stranger Things season three premieres on July 4 on Netflix.