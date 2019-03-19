Cardi B Is Making Her Movie Debut as a Stripper in New Film With Jennifer Lopez

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 1:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cardi Bis making money moves!

The rapper will be making her big screen debut when she stars alongside actresses Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in the film Hustlers. Not to forget the rest of the star-studded cast, which includes Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, Keke PalmerJulia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl. Per the press release, Cardi and her team of fierce co-stars play a team of former exotic dancers who "band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients."

Interestingly enough, the plot of the movie is largely inspired by a viral New York Magazine  article that detailed the true story of how a group of women conned the men they once serviced. 

In the film, which will begin filming in New York City on March 22, Lopez will play the ringleader of the infamous group, something that director Lorene Scafaria is overjoyed by. "There is no other actor who could embody this raw and dynamic character with such complexity, humanity and intelligence. It's always been her. She's f--king Jennifer Lopez," Scafaria previously said.

Photos

Stars Playing Strippers

The director isn't the only one who is jumping for joy over the impressive cast. Julia Stiles told her Instagram followers she is "So frickin' excited!" 

Cardi B has yet to comment on the exciting news, but fans are excited to see how the star uses her past experience as a dancer in her new role. Before she became famous on season six of Love & Hip Hop: New York the 26-year-old stripped professionally

Filming begins at the end of the week on the streets of New York City, so keep your eyes peeled for those star sightings!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cardi B , Jennifer Lopez , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lucy Hale, Katy Keene

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jordan Rodgers, JoJo Fletcher, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

The Bachelorette’s JoJo Fletcher Admits She Thought Jordan Rodgers Would ''Leave Her Heartbroken''

Elizabeth Holmes

The Deep Voice, the Black Turtleneck and the $1 Billion Lie: Why No One Can Stop Talking About Elizabeth Holmes

Lupita Nyong'o's Award-Winning Road to "Us"

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in April 2019

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Pay Tribute to NZ Shooting Victims

Kristoff St. John

How The Young and the Restless Stars Will Pay Tribute to Kristoff St. John

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.