Tom Ford to Succeed Diane Von Furstenberg as CFDA Chairman

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 11:22 AM

Tom Ford, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Tom Ford has been named the next CFDA Chairman.

The board of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, who made the decision during a meeting on Tuesday, announced that designer Ford will succeed current CFDA Chairwoman Diane Von Furstenberg starting on Jan. 1, 2020.

"I have had the privilege of being a member of the American Fashion community for many years and have experienced what the CFDA does for its members and the industry as a whole," Ford said in a statement on Tuesday. "Having lived and worked in each of the global fashion capitals of the world, I look forward to working with the Board of Directors to further the voice of American Fashion and its designers."

"As the Chairman, I look forward to continuing the incredible work Diane has done over the last 13 years," Ford went on to share. "Diane is a true force and her contribution to the CFDA and to American fashion immeasurable. We all owe her a great deal."

Diane von Furstenberg

DVF also praised Ford in a statement regarding the news.

"I am so excited that Tom Ford has agreed to come and lead the CFDA," she said. "American Fashion could not wish for a better visionary to further grow its impact in the global landscape. Tom is a role model for all of us, and we are very lucky to have him as the next Chairman of the CFDA."

