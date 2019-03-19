Anyone else feel like no one on their social media feeds can't shut up about Elizabeth Holmes?

If that name sounds familiar to you, it's not because she's that girl from your hometown who just got engaged. And no, she's not one of the students caught in in the college admissions scandal. She's the inventor of Theranos, the $10 billion dollar company that was about to revolutionize the health care system...except it never did because it was all based on false promises, raising nearly $1 billion dollars by lying to investors.

The epic rise and fall of Theranos and Holmes, now 35, has all the makings of a classicHollywood tale: secret office romances, fake voices, lots of lies, lots of money and, of course, a compelling anti-hero at the center of it all.

And Hollywood has definitely taken notice, with the Theranos scandal receiving the pop culture version of an EGOT: It inspired a best-selling book (Bad Blood), a hit podcast (The Dropout), a 20/20 special and an HBO documentary, title The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, which aired on Monday night.