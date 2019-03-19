Offset Shares the Cutest Video of Cardi B Gushing Over Daughter Kulture

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 10:54 AM

Kulture, Cardi B

Instagram

Cuteness overload! Baby Kulture is growing up!

Offset shared an extremely sweet video of his and Cardi B's 8-month-old daughter on Tuesday. In the Instagram post, Kulture can be seen in a white ensemble, complete with a cute hat, as she spends time with her mom.

"Yay, Kulture!" Cardi can be heard saying in the video. "Kulture, look at mommy! Look at mommy! Look at mamma! Pretty girl."

The Migos star captioned the social media post, "My beautiful baby girl #raisingqueens."

Cardi also posted and deleted a photo of her daughter without her hat on, writing to her social media followers, "My babe is perfect."

Cardi B and Offset: Romance Rewind

"For the dumb dusty bitches worrying why my baby always have a hat on," Cardi also added. "She is perfect don't worry."

Cardi and Offset, who secretly tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their first child together on July 10.

Five months after giving birth to Kulture, Cardi announced that she and Offset had called it quits. But then, at the end of January, the "I Like It" rapper revealed that she's "working things out" with Offset. And since that time, the musical duo has seemingly been on good terms, with Offset going all out for Valentine's Day last month.

