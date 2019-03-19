Cuteness overload! Baby Kulture is growing up!

Offset shared an extremely sweet video of his and Cardi B's 8-month-old daughter on Tuesday. In the Instagram post, Kulture can be seen in a white ensemble, complete with a cute hat, as she spends time with her mom.

"Yay, Kulture!" Cardi can be heard saying in the video. "Kulture, look at mommy! Look at mommy! Look at mamma! Pretty girl."

The Migos star captioned the social media post, "My beautiful baby girl #raisingqueens."

Cardi also posted and deleted a photo of her daughter without her hat on, writing to her social media followers, "My babe is perfect."