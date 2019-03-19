James Corden to Host the 2019 Tony Awards

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 8:21 AM
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
James Corden will host the 2019 Tony Awards.
The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards announced the news on Tuesday.
"I'm thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards," The Late Late Show host said. "The Broadway community is very dear to my heart, and I'm beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night."
This won't be Corden's first time hosting the award show. As fans will recall, he served as emcee for the 70th Annual Tony Awards, which won an Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Program.
He's no stranger to musical theater, either. In fact, the late-night host took home a Tony Award in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play category for his 2012 performance in One Man. Two Guvnors. Of course, fans have also seen him show off his singing skills in The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke and Crosswalk the Musical series. In addition, Corden is set to appear in the new film adaptation of the musical Cats along with Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson and Jennifer Hudson.
Corden takes over the hosting duties from Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, who served as co-hosts last year.
The nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced April 30. The award show will then be broadcast live from Radio City Musical Hall in New York on Sunday, June 9, 2019 via CBS.
