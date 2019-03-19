Getty Images, Wireimage
Listen up, Netflix!
Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski appeared on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed if they'd ever consider joining forces with Tidying Up's Marie Kondo.
"We pray for that," France, the show's fashion guru, said when asked if they'd ever consider an "Avengers-style" crossover.
However, culture expert Brown joked home design honcho Bobby Berk "might get a little upset" with the new addition.
"Bobby, like, taught me that everything in my house needs to be designed, like, in the room, like, based off your favorite objects. He taught me this," grooming guru Van Ness said. "And then Marie, honey, she taught me to just like get rid of all the stuff that doesn't spark my joy. So, I feel like between those two things it's so much good info."
In all seriousness, the group suggested they're fans of their fellow Netflix co-star.
"We love her," Brown said.
In fact, food expert Porowski said they live by a "law of abundance," suggesting there's plenty of room for everyone on the streaming service.
In addition to discussing the KonMari method star, the Queer Eye celebs talked about filming season three of their hit show and gave Kimmel's friend Guillermo a makeover.
Watch the videos to see the interview.
