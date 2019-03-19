Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Pack on the PDA After Movie Premiere

For Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale, it was a night out sealed with a smooch.

It seems the flames are still burning for the SNL comedian and The Widow actress considering they were spotted out once again together on Monday night in Hollywood. This time, it was for The Dirt premiere, Netflix's upcoming film about Mötley Crüe. Davidson, who has a role in the film, posed for photographers earlier in the night in honor of the movie's debut at the ArcLight Hollywood while Beckinsale arrived separately and waited for Davidson inside with friends.

While the comedian went solo on the red carpet, the actor was not alone as he later left with the famed actress and headed to the after-party in the same car. According to an eyewitness, they were holding hands and cuddling in the backseat. "She kept looking over at Pete and couldn't help but break out into the biggest smile," the eyewitness described. "They look like they are gaga for each other.