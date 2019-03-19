First there was a 90 Day Fiancé star on American Idol, now? A former Nickelodeon actor is giving his all on Idol.

Nick Merico, 22, appeared in four seasons of Nickelodeon's Every Witch Way as Daniel Miller. The series, which is about a teenage girl who moves to a new town and learns she's a witch, ran from 2014-2018.

Merico told judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan he discovered singing with The Sound of Music, then got heavily in to pop music. He called Every Witch Way his big break, and said the experience was amazing, but "at the bottom of my heart I knew music was always what I wanted to do and that's where my soul lies."