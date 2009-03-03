Life on Mars Out of ABC Orbit; CBS Sticks With Two and a Half Men, Big Bang Theory

Life on Mars is headed to the great TV land in the sky, while Two and a Half Men and Big Bang Theory are set to remain here on Earth for quite some time.

ABC's quirky, Jason O'Mara-fronted freshman drama will complete its 17-episode order, with a final entry written to serve as a finale. According to the Hollywood Reporter, viewers will learn why O'Mara's Det. Sam Tyler traveled back in time 35 years and possibly see his return to present day.

The show, which also stars Harvey Keitel, Michael Imperioli and Gretchen Mol, was originally a British series with a limited run. ABC's version, however, was not initially intended for that glorified miniseries status.

Meanwhile, CBS is considering leaping forward in time with its two big, nuance-free comedies. The eye net is considering re-upping Charlie Sheen's Two and a Half Men for another three seasons and Big Bang Theory for another two, per the Reporter.

Men stands as the highest-rated comedy on television, while Big Bang's numbers have increased steadily and considerably since its slow start last year.