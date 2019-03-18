Instagram
Lea Michele is loving "that wife life," as she so perfectly puts it on her Instagram Stories.
The Glee alum and her husband Zandy Reich tied the knot earlier this month, and now the newlyweds are enjoying a romantic tropical getaway. If anything, it's safe to say the 32-year-old actress is still in a state of wedded bliss, because she's showing off her dazzling wedding band.
Giving her 5.4 million followers first-rate content, Lea flashes her ultra-sparkly engagement ring and wedding band on her Instagram Stories.
Two words: It's gorgeous!
From the short snap, the wedding band appears to be adorned with round-shaped diamonds that wrap all the way around. As for her engagement ring, a source previously told E! News it's a "4-carat elongated, radiant-cut ring," and Zach "personally designed [it] with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas."
Captioning her short video, she writes, "That wife life."
Later in her Stories, the Scream Queens alum makes everyone envious of her honeymoon as she poses with a coconut drink and snaps an unbelievable view of the beach.
"She put the lime in the coconut," Lea captions her post.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
As mentioned before, the Glee star and Reich said "I do" in early March in front of close friends and family in Napa, Calif.
The two lovebirds told People, "We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family. And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together."
Lea shared the exciting engagement news last April, where she simply captioned her Instagram photo, "Yes," with the diamond ring emoji.
While the couple is typically private, they first went public with their relationship in July 2017. They confirmed their romance while packing on some PDA in New York City.
"They have been friends for a while and started dating recently," a source told E! News at the time.
Congrats to the newlyweds! We can't wait to see more snaps of the two on their honeymoon.
