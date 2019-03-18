Lea Michele is loving "that wife life," as she so perfectly puts it on her Instagram Stories.

The Glee alum and her husband Zandy Reich tied the knot earlier this month, and now the newlyweds are enjoying a romantic tropical getaway. If anything, it's safe to say the 32-year-old actress is still in a state of wedded bliss, because she's showing off her dazzling wedding band.

Giving her 5.4 million followers first-rate content, Lea flashes her ultra-sparkly engagement ring and wedding band on her Instagram Stories.

Two words: It's gorgeous!

From the short snap, the wedding band appears to be adorned with round-shaped diamonds that wrap all the way around. As for her engagement ring, a source previously told E! News it's a "4-carat elongated, radiant-cut ring," and Zach "personally designed [it] with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas."

Captioning her short video, she writes, "That wife life."