When it comes to dyeing her hair, Bella Thorne is all about taking a unique approach.

The 21-year-old star's secret to lighter, brighter locks? Beer.

That's right! Contrary to popular belief, she doesn't spend hours upon hours at a five-star salon in Beverly Hills. Celebs, they're just like us!

If anything, she dyes her hair with beer wherever alcohol is allowed. Case in point: On Monday, March 18, the Thorne by Bella beauty mogul dyes her hair with a Corona outside a hotel pool area.

Thankfully, for all the DIY peeps, she takes to Instagram to demonstrate how easy it is to dye your hair with a cold brewski.

"For everyone harassing yes it's beer," she begins in her caption, alongside a video of her in a red bikini getting beer poured all over her tresses. "It naturally lightens ur hair and people say it's good for u."

The Famous in Love actress says, because of her accessible beauty trick, she's saving a "trip to the salon."