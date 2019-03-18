There's no escaping the role of Zack Morris.

While Saved by the Bell ended all the way back in 1993, the sitcom continues to gain new viewers while maintaining loyal fans.

With that in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that some are wondering if the popular series could ever come back in the way of a reboot. If you ask Mark-Paul Gosselaar, he isn't sold on the idea just yet.

"Me personally, I'm okay with never seeing a reboot ever again. I like original content," he explained on The Hollywood Reporter's newest Awards Chatter podcast episode. "I really appreciate what Rosanne has done, what Fuller House [has done]. It's great! 90210 is now, I heard, for FOX but I'm okay with never seeing a reboot ever again."

But is there still a chance he could get roped into doing a reboot?