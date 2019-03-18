Miley Cyrus Tears Up While Honoring Janice Freeman at Memorial Service

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to Janice Freeman at the late singer's celebration of life on Monday.

Freeman, who competed on season 13 of NBC's reality competition show The Voice in 2017, tragically died on March 2 at the age of 33. A spokesperson for Freeman's family confirmed to E! News in a statement at the time that she passed away due to combined complications of lupus and a bronchial infection.

"On Saturday afternoon, Janice began complaining that she couldn't breathe properly and, in a matter of minutes, required CPR from her husband," the rep said of her passing. "He called 911, continuing to do CPR until paramedics arrived. While Janice arrived at the hospital alive, continued efforts could not save her. Doctors believe a blood clot had formed in her lungs, which led to her quick demise. Janice Freeman died at 5:30 p.m. PST."