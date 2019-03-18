Malika Haqq Praises Khloe Kardashian's ''Amazing'' Strength in Wake of Tristan Thompson Drama

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 18, 2019 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Malika Haqqis giving bestie Khloe Kardashian all the credit she deserves.

It's been nearly a month since the 34-year-old was betrayed by boyfriend Tristan Thompsonand Jordyn Woods, but Khloe is keeping her head held high all on her own.

While attending the Daily Front Row's 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Malika sung her praises for her friend's ability to persevere in the face of hardship, saying "it's not me" who gives her strength. "She is amazing," she says. "It's 100 percent her."

Plus, it helps that Khloe has an "incredible support system" that includes the tight-knit Kar-Jenner family and their trusted circle of friends.

Unfortunately, those close ties were tested by Tristan's infidelities, but as Malika explains, "Those that are true, they show that."

Photos

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Khadijah and Malika Haqq's Birthday in Las Vegas

A big source of strength for the single mom is her daughter True Thompson, who is truly the light of her momma's life. "You see that big beautiful smile and everything is okay," Malika shares. This is clearly evident in Khloe's numerous Instagram pics of the bubbly nearly 1-year-old.

As True's honorary aunt, Malika is overjoyed to see the little one grow. She is especially excited for the day when she learns to call her Aunt Malika. Right now True just gives her a "slap in the face" and jabbers "baba," but Malika jokes, "I'm taking it."

To hear more about Malika's life and fashion influences, check out the video above!

Watch the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Malika Haqq , Red Carpet , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lupita Nyong'o

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Malika Haqq Gives Update on Khloe Kardashian: "She's Amazing"

Dylan Sprouse

Party Pics: New York

Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt

Party Pics: Hollywood

Lady Gaga, Tan France, Kate Hudson, Daily Front Row Awards

Lady Gaga, Kate Hudson and More Dazzle at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards

Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Taylor Swift's Best Looks

Backstreet Boys Share Take on New Lou Pearlman Doc

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.