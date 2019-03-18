Sometimes, prosecutors just want to have some fun.

Marcia Clark's new ABC show, The Fix, may look and sound and feel an awful lot like a very real-life case that Clark was famously involved in, but the show isn't necessarily her way of sending a message.

"I just wanted to have fun," she told E! News at the TV Critics Association press tour. "I really did."

The show centers on Maya Travis (Robin Tunney), a former Los Angeles district attorney who has basically been in hiding since she lost a high-profile case in which she prosecuted an A-list actor Sevvy Johnson (Adawale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) for a double murder. Now, the actor is suspected of another murder, and Maya gets back on the case.

Clarke, of course, was one of the prosecutors on the OJ Simpson case.