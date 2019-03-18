The Queen kids are going to the Glades.

In last week's episode of Arrow, William (Ben Lewis) and Mia (Katherine McNamara) found a message from Felicity that said "whatever you do, don't come looking for me." So of course, that's exactly what they're doing in tonight's episode, "Star City 2040."

E! News has your exclusive first look at their dangerous mission, which appears to involve climbing up a cliff to get into the Glades. Mia's doing fine, but William's having some trouble both with the mountain climbing and with understanding why Mia's so determined to save her mom if she hates her.

"No one gets to kill my mom except me," she says.