by Lauren Piester | Mon., Mar. 18, 2019 12:37 PM
The Queen kids are going to the Glades.
In last week's episode of Arrow, William (Ben Lewis) and Mia (Katherine McNamara) found a message from Felicity that said "whatever you do, don't come looking for me." So of course, that's exactly what they're doing in tonight's episode, "Star City 2040."
E! News has your exclusive first look at their dangerous mission, which appears to involve climbing up a cliff to get into the Glades. Mia's doing fine, but William's having some trouble both with the mountain climbing and with understanding why Mia's so determined to save her mom if she hates her.
"No one gets to kill my mom except me," she says.
William also doesn't understand why they didn't bring backup in the form of the rest of the team.
"They're not a team, they're vigilantes. Their kind ruined Star City," Mia says.
We're going to find out more about what she means by that in tonight's episode, which takes place entirely in the future and even features what you might call both flashforwards and flashbacks to Mia's childhood, which will hopefully explain exactly why she'd be so happy to kill her own mother. As EP Beth Schwartz described it, Mia's "basically going to be featured in that episode from her point of view."
We've got a whole lot of questions about Mia's point of view, so hopefully they will all be answered tonight!
Arrow airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on The CW.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?