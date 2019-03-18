If you thought all the drama in Maryland happened in nearby Washington, DC, well you better think again and watch The Real Housewives of Potomac season four trailer.

In the trailer below, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, and Candiace Dillard Bassett are back at it and going through, well, a ton of issues.

First, there's Monique's pregnancy, Karen's attempt at a new venture while going through troubles with husband Ray, Gizelle's new book, Candiace's wedding, Robyn's relationship with Juan and her property investment goals, and Ashley dealing with some very serious allegations involving her husband, Michael. All this and Katie Rost, an original cast member, returns as a friend.