Rivals no more.

In the early '00s, Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad found themselves on opposite sides of a reality TV love triangle. Despite being painted as Laguna Beach rivals back in the day, it seems the former frenemies have long moved past that narrative.

Over the weekend, the Very Cavallari star stepped out with husband Jay Cutler and their three children to celebrate Little James' pop-up at the Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades, CA. Ironically, Conrad's lifestyle boutique The Little Market also has a presence at the high-end mall.

Nevertheless, the E! personality seemed perfectly happy to celebrate her peer's success alongside her own.

"It's very cool," the Uncommon James boss spilled to E! News exclusively. "It's really awesome to see that everyone is successful and you know, Heidi [Montag] is here today. So, it's just cool to see."