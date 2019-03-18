Michelle Obama Gets Candid About Raising Kids in the White House

Michelle Obama is opening up about her family's time in the White House.

The former First Lady of the United States reflects on husband Barack Obama's presidency in a candid new interview on Conan O'Brien's podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. On the latest episode, the Becoming author shares how "in awe" she is of her daughters, Malia Obama, 20, and Sasha Obama, 17.

"We had to parent by creating this cocoon of normalcy in a pretty crazy, abnormal world," Obama tells O'Brien. "We spent eight years just going, 'It's OK! You'll be fine, this is normal, just go to school. You have men with guns...hey, you know, you're safe, don't complain! You have food, so don't complain to me.'"