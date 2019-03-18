Blac Chyna Wishes Ex Rob Kardashian a Happy Birthday

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian seem to be on great terms these days.

Over the weekend, the reality star celebrated his 32nd birthday alongside his family, including 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian. In fact, it was Rob and Chyna's daughter who threw the birthday party in honor of her dad's special day.

"Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her dad a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy," Khloe Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday. "Her daddy's birthday is on Sunday (St. Pattys day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate!"

For the birthday and St. Patrick's Day-themed bash, Dream donned an adorable green Minnie Mouse T-shirt and gray pants with shamrocks on them.