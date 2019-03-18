Blac Chyna Wishes Ex Rob Kardashian a Happy Birthday

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 18, 2019 9:13 AM

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian seem to be on great terms these days.

Over the weekend, the reality star celebrated his 32nd birthday alongside his family, including 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian. In fact, it was Rob and Chyna's daughter who threw the birthday party in honor of her dad's special day.

"Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her dad a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy," Khloe Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday. "Her daddy's birthday is on Sunday (St. Pattys day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate!"

For the birthday and St. Patrick's Day-themed bash, Dream donned an adorable green Minnie Mouse T-shirt and gray pants with shamrocks on them.

The party also had a shamrock cake with "happy birthday daddy" written on it.

Khloe later told her fans on social media, "Dream is great at throwing parties! Thank you Dreamy!"

She also noted that Dream "picked out the decorations, created the invite list and EVERYTHING."

On Sunday, Rob's ex Chyna took to her Instagram Story to write, "Happy birthday Rob." She also added a shamrock emoji and a smiling face with three hearts emoji.

This sweet shout-out comes just weeks after Rob and Chyna, who called it quits in 2017, set the record straight on their rumored custody battle.

Amid feud speculation, Rob took to Twitter to tell his followers, "Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases."

Chyna also added, "Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"

Watch the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m., only on E!

