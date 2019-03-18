Hannah Brown made her first talk show appearance as The Bachelorette on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and wasted no time spilling the tea on all things Bachelor Nation.

After coming in seventh during Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, Hannah said she did not immediately have Bachelorette conversations. "That's not how it works," she told host Ellen DeGeneres.

"My journey on The Bachelor was interesting. I definitely grew, but I had ups and downs. There were moments where I did not think this would happen. I think the reason I'm here is because I was real, I was myself and I showed every part of myself," Hannah said.