True Thompson, Kate Middleton and More Stars Get Festive on St. Patrick's Day

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Mar. 17, 2019 6:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
True Thompson, St. Patrick's Day

Instagram

Some celebrities are making the rest of us completely green with envy as they get festive for St. Patrick's Day.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen shared the sweetest photo of himself with his newborn son Benjamin Allen Cohen, although he didn't look super pleased to be celebrating at that moment. The father-son duo posed in matching Snoopy onesie pajamas as their dog, Wacha, looked at them both with a protective glance. Baby Benjamin will come around to enjoying the holiday one day!

Kate Middleton looked stunning and fashionable (per usual) in a green Alexander McQueen coat dress, which she topped with a matching fascinator. She also donned an emerald brooch in the shape of a shamrock, which was a hand-me-down from Queen Elizabeth II's mother.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William presented shamrocks and raised a glass of Guinness to the 1st Battalion of the Irish Guard during a ceremony at the Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, England.

Photos

Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2019

St. Patrick's Day also happens to be Rob Kardashian's birthday, and his family certainly got in the spirit. Aside from wishing him well on his big day with a slew of funny and meaningful tributes on Sunday, his daughter Dream Kardashian threw him a party on Saturday that she organized all by herself! They all celebrated with St. Patrick's Day-themed cupcakes, cakes and decorations.

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson seemed to be living her best life on her first St. Patrick's Day. She wore a shamrock headband in one photo and looked ultra cool in a pair of green sunglasses.

Take a look at the gallery below to see how other stars are celebrating the holiday.

Sarah Hyland

Instagram

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star keeps her St. Patrick's Day celebration classic and casual as she sits on her couch.

True Thompson, St. Patrick's Day

Instagram

True Thompson

True Thompson shows off her cool style on a sunny day.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, St. Patrick's Day

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge holds up a Guinness beer as she presented shamrocks to officers and guardsmen of 1st Battalion the Irish Guards.

Article continues below

Andy Cohen, Benjamin Cohen

Instagram

Andy & Benjamin Cohen

The Watch What Happens Live host smiles as he and his newborn son match on the holiday.

True Thompson, St. Patrick's Day

Instagram

True Thompson

Once again, True Thompson looks like she's having the happiest holiday of them all as she rocks a stylish shamrock headband.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Guinness, Beer, St. Patrick's Day 2019

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Prince William & Kate Middleton

The royals say "Cheers" as they attend a St. Patrick's Day parade.

Article continues below

Vanessa Hudgens

Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens

The Second Act star holds up her festive green drink alongside her friend.

Will Smith

Instagram

Will Smith

Will Smith dances in a throwback video and proves his St. Patrick's Day outfit puts everyone else to shame.

Jordyn Woods

Instagram

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods poses in her neon green bikini on a sunny day.

Article continues below

Don't get pinched!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ St. Patrick's Day , Holidays , True Thompson , Kate Middleton , Prince William , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lady Gaga, Frederic Aspiras, Daily Front Row Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kristin Cavallari Very Cavallari 203

Firing Spree or Hiring Spree? Watch Kristin Cavallari Give [Spoiler!] Her Job Back on Very Cavallari

Evelyn Cormier

90 Day Fiancé Star Evelyn Takes Katy Perry's Breath Away During American Idol Audition

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 409

Nikki Bella Is Ready to Make Herstory at Evolution, But Is Brie Already "Checked Out"?

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Soak Up the Sun Together

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Have Another Round of Hometown Dates

Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Dream Kardashian, Throwback, Instagram

Rob Kardashian Gets Sweet 32nd Birthday Tributes From Family

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.