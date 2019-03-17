Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Soak Up the Sun Together

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are spending their Sunday relaxing and spending quality time together.

The 21-year-old shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her daughter laying down in what looks like a bounce house together. They're both clad in their bathing suits and totally soaking up the sun and warm Los Angeles weather. Stormi looks more than comfortable as she lays on her mom's stomach with her head on Kylie's chest.

"my baby is stuck to me like glue lately," the Kylie Cosmetics owner captioned the sweet photo. Kylie also posted a photo of the two of them sitting on a lounge chair by their pool. It looks like the ideal Sunday!

She posted another photo of herself with her daughter yesterday, perhaps after another day taking in the weather. "Baby girl," Kylie described the snapshot.

On Wednesday, the self-made billionaire shared with the world the name she almost gave Stormi, but not all of the options on her and Travis Scott's list.