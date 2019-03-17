Selma Blair, Danielle Fishel and Other Stars Joke About the College Admissions Scandal

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 17, 2019 2:49 PM

Like scores of people online, some celebrities are gleefully poking fun at the college admissions scandal.

Last week, some 50 people were charged in what federal authorities have called a racketeering scam to help rich Americans get their children into elite universities. Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannuli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters admitted to USC as recruits to the rowing team, even though they are not rowers. Felicity Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 to participate in a college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter.

On Sunday, Selma Blair joked about the scandal by posting on Instagram what has become a meme; a photo of a crew team rowing, with a picture of her son, Arthur, superimposed into it.

Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and Their Families' Most Controversial Comments About College

"Totally stoked to have just finished Arthur's college #admissions papers," she wrote. "#gocrew #coxswain . I totally stole this from @ehastrof, and I am so giggly. And also, doesn't Arthur look like #marykateolsen .I always see it. #teamplayer #collegeboy #varsity #totally #happysaintpatricksday ☘️ #leprechaun dream team."

Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World alum Danielle Fishel, who recently reunited with her cast mates, posted on Instagram on Saturday, "Topanga's parents paid to get her into Yale."

"This wins the internet," commented Kim Possible and Even Stevens star Christy Carlson Romano.

And some celebs were self-deprecating.

Erin Foster posted on her Instagram on Saturday a screenshot of a text she received from her dad David Foster, who wrote, "Thank god you didn't want to go to college-I'd Be in jail right now!!"

"Thanks for the confidence, Dad," she commented.

Last week, Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, who attended Stanford University, weighed in on the scandal last week.

"I studied for MONTHS for the SAT. Twice, sometimes three times a week. Tons of practice tests. Ended up taking the SAT multiple times as well. College apps were no joke... the amount of stress kids put into that to potentially lose a spot to someone unfairly is horrible," Johnon Twitter. "And let me say: I'm incredibly grateful that I had the privilege and opportunity to have a tutor and to afford practice test programs. A lot of kids don't. And to think of them losing their chance at their dream school to someone undeserving is really, really gross."

"Still proud of this achievement," he wrote with a photo from graduation day. "Happy for everyone out there who earned their accomplishments...and really sad for those who were never allowed the opportunity."

Rob retweeted one message, adding, "Very proud of my honest, hardworking sons."

