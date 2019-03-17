Andy Cohen's Son Doesn't Seem Impressed With St. Patrick's Day

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Mar. 17, 2019 2:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Andy Cohen, Benjamin Cohen

Instagram

It seems like we've found out Benjamin Allen Cohen's least favorite holiday thus far.

Andy Cohen, his son Benjamin and their dog Wacha all posed together for a St. Patrick's Day photo on Sunday. The two humans wore matching Snoopy onesie pajamas while Wacha stared contemplatively at the newborn. However, it's only Cohen that's putting the "happy" in his caption "Happy St. Patrick's Day!" Benjamin, on the other hand, was caught mid-cry in the picture.

Perhaps the holiday will grow on him as he gets older!

The little boy has been the total star of the Watch What Happens Live host's social media pages as of late—and who can blame him? On Friday, the father-son duo and Wacha went for a stroll in New York and Benjamin kept warm while wrapped up in his bear onesie.

Photos

2019 Celebrity Babies

On Wednesday, Cohen shared a photo of the three of them walking and explained in his caption that he's still getting used to being a new dad. "We're all basically just trying to figure out our rhythm here. It's gonna happen," he said.

Sweet baby Benjamin has already had his fair share of star-studded visitors come by and meet him. Cohen's Real Housewives-centric baby shower was enough of an indication that the Bravolebrities and more will have a strong presence in his life.

So far, Kelly Ripa and Jimmy Fallon have had their chance to hold the baby and Kyle Richards joins the family for walks. Plus, there's "Uncle" Anderson Cooper who even got his own "exclusive"  on meeting Benjamin. Cohen revealed on New Years' Eve alongside Cooper that he was having a boy, so the CNN news anchor is at the center of all the scoop.

Cohen welcomed Benjamin on Feb. 4 via surrogate and shared that day that he was named after Cohen's grandfather.

"Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I've wanted in my heart for my entire life," Cohen said on his show on Dec. 20. "And while it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be my most rewarding chapter yet."

Take a look at the photos below for some of their sweetest father-son moments.

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Baby Bliss

Benjamin clearly has his dad wrapped around his little finger, both literally and figuratively!

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Quality Time

Duty calls for the WWHL host, but at the end of the day he gets to come home to his precious boy. "First week back at work wraps up tonight. My highlight was quiet time with the boy before heading to the Clubhouse. This is a delightful trip!"

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Best Buddies

"Many have asked how @therealwacha & his brother are getting along. Here you go," Cohen shares with his fans. 

Article continues below

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Flyin' in Style

Andy keeps Benjamin close to his heart while travelling in the high skies.

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Rise & Shine

The host's mornings are a little brighter now that he has his son in his life. He jokes, "Mornings are my new jam."

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Best Friends Forever

Uncle Andy got the "exclusive" with little Benjamin in one of their first meet and greets.

Article continues below

Andy Cohen, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Double Trouble

The new dad now gets twice the amount of affection on Valentine's Day thanks to Benjamin and Wacha.

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

He's Here!

"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen... He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

Happy (?) St. Patrick's Day!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Andy Cohen , St. Patrick's Day , Holidays , Babies , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Prince William, Kate Middleton, St. Patrick's Day

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Diane Kruger, Cesar Film Awards 2019

Diane Kruger Showcases Her Abs 4 Months After Giving Birth

John Legend Says "40 Feels Better Than Ever"

John Stamos Hopes to Make People "Smile" Amid Lori Loughlin's Scandal

Teddi Mellencamp Mom2Mom

Teddi Mellencamp and Carissa Culiner Discuss "Mom Life" and Keeping Kids Grounded on Mom2Mom

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley

Chance the Rapper Reveals He and His Wife Are Expecting Baby No. 2 Days After Wedding

Meghan Markle, Commonwealth Day Service

Meghan Markle Gets Ready for Maternity Leave With Last Royal Engagement

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.