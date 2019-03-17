Rob Kardashian Gets Sweet 32nd Birthday Tributes From Family

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 17, 2019 3:37 PM
Happy birthday, Rob Kardashian!
Kris Jenner's only son turns 32 on Sunday. His family has been posting sweet tributes to him on Instagram on his special day.
"Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!!" his sister Khloe Kardashian posted on Instagram, alongside throwback videos of Rob. "Firstly, I want you to know how proud I am to have you as my brother. You are my best friend! The funniest guy I know! Truly, I've never laughed harder than when I'm with you. I will support you through whatever life throws your way! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head high as you find your way. Grow strong, powerful and independent. You got this Bob!"
"Always know that I am never far away," Khloe added. "I will forever have your back! I will always answer any request, armed with advice, laughter, memories, and I guess some experience."
Rob has kept out of the spotlight for the past two years following personal turmoil, including a breakup from his daughter Dream Kardashian's mother, Blac Chyna. He and his ex-fiancé co-parent the child, who recently helped throw an early St. Patrick's Day-themed birthday party for her dad.
"Thank you for being such an incredible father, son and brother!!" Khloe wrote in her post. "We are so lucky to have Dream and Dream is beyond lucky to have a daddy like you. Never change your sweet and hysterical spirit!! You are enough! You always will be!! I will love you forever and always."
Sister Kim Kardashian posted a throwback pic of her and Rob.
"Happy Birthday to my one and only brother Robbie!" she wrote. "I was looking through old pictures and all of the amazing memories came up. My best memories though are you as a dad and seeing what an amazing person you have become. I love you beyond."
Kris shared childhood photos of Rob with his sisters and his late father Robert Kardashian, as well as a throwback pic of her with an adult Rob and his daughter.
"Happy Birthday Rob!!! You are such a huge part of my heart," Kris wrote. "You have the most beautiful soul and I love you more than you can ever imagine. You are such a wonderful amazing caring and loving Daddy and it's a joy to watch you with your baby Dream. I'm so proud of you Robbo and I love you more than you will ever know. Have the best day, mommy #robkardashian #happybirthdayrob."
