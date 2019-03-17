by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 17, 2019 9:33 AM
Another Kim Kardashian-Paris Hilton reunion? That's hot.
The friends-turned-frenemies-turned-friends again partied together on Saturday night at Paris' belated birthday party, which doubled as a St. Patrick's Day bash. Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian also joined in on the festivities.
Kim shared on her Instagram Stories videos from the event, including one that shows Paris wearing a plunging sparkling silver catsuit and posing at the bottom of a fancy staircase, in front of a display of Tiffany blue balloons.
Paris reposted the clip, writing, "Loves it @kimkardashian."
"Love you @KimKardashian," she also wrote. "So much fun celebrating my birthday with you at #ClubParis."
Kim also shared a selfie photo and video of her and Paris.
The heiress, socialite and former reality star had actually turned 38 in February.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
"Happy birthday Paris, even though your birthday was month ago," Kim says to Paris in another video. "But she deserves it."
The two have known each other since they were children and appeared to be close in the early 2000s, and Kim famously helped Paris rearrange her closet on the latter's reality show The Simple Life. The two then feuded several years later, then eventually became friends again.
In 2016, the two reunited at Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party. Paris also attended the family's most recent holiday bash, this time held at Kim and husband Kanye West's home.
Also in 2018, Paris dressed up as a "Kim Clone" in ads for Kanye's Yeezy Season 6 campaign.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season on Sunday, March 31 at 9/8c only on E!
Celebrate Rob Kardashian's Birthday By Looking Back at Photos of His Greatest Gift, Daughter Dream Kardashian
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?