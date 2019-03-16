April the Giraffe Gives Birth to Her Fifth Calf

There's a new baby giraffe in town!

April the Giraffe, who gained Internet fame in 2017 when she was live-streamed giving birth, welcomed her fifth calf into the world on Saturday. Animal Adventure Park once again streamed the birth and April's own Twitter account announced on Saturday morning that she was in labor.

According to USA Today, April gave birth just after 12:40 p.m. ET. The 17-year-old giraffe has been an Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York since 2015.

Animal Adventure Park's owner Jordan Patch announced in July that the world-famous animal was pregnant again and would be expecting her fifth calf in the early spring. The new calf, whose name has not been announced yet, has the same father as its sibling, Tajiri.