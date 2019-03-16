Former Disney star Kyle Massey is being sued for $1.5 million for allegedly "attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor."

The suit was filed anonymously and thus refers to the accuser as Jane Doe, who is allegedly a minor and kept her name out of it due to "the highly sensitive and personal nature of the subject matter". Her mother, Anne Doe, filed on her behalf, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

Jane and Anne Doe allege that their relationship with Massey dates back to when Jane was 4-years-old when they allegedly met at Universal City. According to the lawsuit, the 27-year-old actor allegedly "maintained contact" with Anne and her family and became a "father figure" to Jane.

The daughter allegedly wanted to pursue a career in entertainment, so Massey, according to the lawsuit, "would offer to use his success and influence in the entertainment industry" to help her out.