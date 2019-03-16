Pack Like a Celeb for Spring Break

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Mar. 16, 2019 3:30 AM

Going on a spring break trip somewhere fun is the highlight of anyone's time off. 

This time of year, chances are you're going to a warm and tropical destination. While you're there, you'll need a bathing suit, a cute floral dress, easy slides and minimal makeup. But if you want to do it like a celeb, it's not just as simple as that. You must curate a list of low-key essentials that you'll be happy to be spotted in. 

You get the idea, right? To help you out, here are our picks. 

Honey Pot Basket Crossbody Bag

A straw handbag is the epitome of spring break style.

BUY IT: $49 at Nordstrom

RAG & BONE The Cutoff Denim Shorts

You can't possibly go on vacay without a pair of classic cutoffs.

BUY IT: $165 at Nordstrom

Benefit Gimme Brow + Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Consider this brow gel the (almost) only makeup you need on your vacay.

BUY IT: $12–$24 at Nordstrom

BOUND BY BOND-EYE The Malibu Two-Piece Ribbed Bikini

A goes-with-everything two-piece is really the only swimsuit you need.

BUY IT: $150 at Nordstrom

Slipsilk™ Pure Silk Sleep Mask

Celebs know that beauty sleep is key.

BUY IT: $50 at Nordstrom

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40

You can never be too set in the SPF department.

BUY IT: $16–$32 at Nordstrom

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Relaxed Baseball Cap

Fact: An incognito logo cap is a classic celeb move.

BUY IT: $24 at Nordstrom

KIEHL'S Ultra Facial Cream

Rule No. 1: Keep things hydrated.

BUY IT: $18–$50 at Nordstrom

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Let your beachy hair take center stage with a few spritzes of this texturizing spray.

BUY IT: $22–$46 at Nordstrom

GIBSON x Hi Sugarplum! Catalina Ruffle Hem Romper

We can totally see ourselves rocking this sassy vacay romper.

BUY IT: $69 at Nordstrom

QUAY AUSTRALIA It's My Way Sunglasses

We've never met a pair of oversize sunnies we didn't like.

BUY IT: $55 at Nordstrom

BRIXTON Joanna Straw Hat

We're ready for our Instagram close-up.

BUY IT: $44 at Nordstrom

CALPAK Ambeur 2-Piece Spinner Luggage Set

It's no secret celebs love this luggage brand.

BUY IT: $285 at Nordstrom

Free People Beach Party Midi Dress

Here's a printed beach-ready dress you can wear all day, every day.

BUY IT: $98 at Shopbop

Shashi MODA Earrings

Statement earrings are the perfect low-key dinnertime accessory.

BUY IT: $55 at Shopbop

Sam Edelman Bay Slide Sandals

Metallic slides are a beachside must-have.

BUY IT: $90 at Shopbop

Charlie Holiday Sahara One-Piece

Polka dots scream spring break, if you ask us.

BUY IT: $69 at Shopbop

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

