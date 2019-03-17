Our Top 5 Carry-On Suitcases

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Mar. 17, 2019 3:00 AM
Traveling is tough, but it makes a world of difference when you have the right luggage handy.
Our go-to, don't leave home without it piece: a carry-on. It fits right in the overhead bin if you're flying, and is a no-fuss size for all other modes of transportation, too. But selecting the right one is key. You want it to be chic but also functional. Your favorite will depend your personal preferences, so to help you choose, these five are our stand-out favorites.
If it's on Amazon, we already want it. But that goes double for this $60 AmazonBasics staple. The durable hard-shelled construction makes it look pricier than it is, and it's just as luxuriuos on the inside. It's spacious, fully-lined and has multiple zipper pockets for all your extras.
We love the way SWISSGEAR is able to blend practicality with style, and this carry-on is no exception. The aluminum exterior encompasses expandability for optimum packing space, so no matter where you're headed, you're all set.
This one's for the Instagram guys and girls out there. For starters, the sleek hardshell case comes in a variety of chic patterns and colors. Our favorite is by far the gold marble—just the right amount of sparkle. And since you're wondering: The inside is nice and roomy.
This trusted brand goes all the way back to 1933, so we know we can count on it. The price point is on point too at under $50. And don't even get us started on all the fun neon colors that make it easy to spot in an airport full of people.
If you're looking for the bag that everyone is currently coveting, look no further. This one most notably includes an ejectable battery that charges your phone—genius, if you ask us. The chic polycarbonate shell is available in tons of fun colors and the interior compression system makes packing a breeze.
