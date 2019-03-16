Save Up to 70% Off at Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Mar. 16, 2019 3:00 AM
Home is where the heart is, so, admittedly, it's where we spend most of our time.
That's why what you put in your home and how you decide to decorate it is a never-ending story. There's always a new mattress to be bought or new kitchen gadgets to be tried. And around here, we're always on the hunt for a good sale. So when we heard that Wayfair is having a huge sale with up to 70% off clearance—happening today through March 19—we're on it.
Our favorites are below, but you better hurry before they sell out!
A cast iron bed is always in style.
BUY IT: $221.39
$363.99 at Wayfair
Spruce up your living room with a statement coffee table.
A white sofa is one way to give your space a whole new look.
If you've got to use a crate, this one is genius.
Dress up your door with this festive wreath.
Upgrade your sleeping space with a comfy duvet.
Give your wall a makeover with this set.
Nothing opens up the room like a chic mirror.
If it's fried, we'll eat it.
Spoil your pooch with this oversize dog bed.
Your cats will be so happy with this household addition.
Enhance your sleep with this cloud-like topper.
Your kitchen sink just got a whole lot fancier.
Turn your kitchen island into a centerpiece with these accents.
BUY IT: $49.36
$101.18 at Wayfair
New sheets, who dis?
This end table is just the accent piece your room is missing.
