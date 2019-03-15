Are congratulations in order for Mama June?!

That's the question fans are asking themselves after Mama June: From Not to Hot kicked off a brand-new season Friday night.

In between figuring out her relationship status with Geno, the 39-year-old experienced a pregnancy scare that had viewers riveted.

"I may have put on a few extra pounds," Mama June confessed before getting on a scale. "What the hell? 219 pounds? Either the scale is broken or something is going on with my body. Oh my god. Grandma flow is a little late for her visit this month."

Eyebrows were also raised when she headed to The Six in Studio City, Calif., where she ordered several food dishes for her family.