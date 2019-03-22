Flashback! See the 2009 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Red Carpet

Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, 2009 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Flashback Friday!

We're just one day away from the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards! Tomorrow night, DJ Khaled will take the stage at the Galen Center in Los Angeles to host the annual award show. At this year's ceremony, Avengers: Infinity War is up for 10 awards, followed by Black Panther with five. Cardi B is also up for four awards at the show.

In celebration of this weekend's ceremony, we're looking back at all of the stars who attended the Kids' Choice Awards 10 years ago! From Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato to the Jonas Brothers and more, the 2009 Kids' Choice Awards was jam-packed with celebs.

So, while wait to see all of the celebs, like Ariana Grande and Chris Prattappear at this weekend's ceremony, let's take a look back at the red carpet for the 2009 Kids' Choice Awards!

Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, 2009 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Demi Lovato & Miley Cyrus

The former Disney stars struck a pose together on the red carpet.

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, The Jonas Brothers, 2009 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The Jonas Brothers

Four years before announcing their breakup, the Jonas Brothers walked the red carpet together at the 2009 ceremony. 10 years later, and the band is officially back together!

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, 2009 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical co-stars and former couple walked the red carpet together at the ceremony.

Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song, 2009 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ashley Tisdale & Brenda Song

The stars had a Suite Life of Zack and Cody reunion on the red carpet.

Usher, Justin Bieber, 2009 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Usher & Justin Bieber

The pals shared a BFF moment together on the red carpet.

Taylor Lautner, 2009 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Taylor Lautner

The Twilight star arrived at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Megan Fox, 2009 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Megan Fox

The Transformers star waved to cameras on the red carpet.

Josh Hutcherson, 2009 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Josh Hutcherson

Three years before landing a lead role in The Hunger Games, the actor smiled for photographers at the award show.

Jesse McCartney, 2009 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jesse McCartney

The "Beautiful Soul" singer rocked these glasses on the red carpet.

Emma Roberts, 2009 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Emma Roberts

The Nickelodeon alum struck a pose for the cameras at the award ceremony.

Chris Pine, 2009 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Chris Pine

Back in 2009, the same year he starred in Star Trek, Pine attended the Kids' Choice Awards.

Cameron Diaz, 2009 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Cameron Diaz

The stylish star hit the red carpet at the award show.

The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards airs on Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m.

