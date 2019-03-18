Tyler Henryis bringing serenity to Jersey this week.

This clip from Thursday's new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry takes the LA-based clairvoyant to Seaside Heights, where he meets with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino—of Jersey Shore fame—in the midst of what's been an especially trying time for the reality star and his loved ones.

"I feel like, right now in Mike's life, he really needs this reading," says Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, his former Jersey Shore costar and lasting friend, from the other room. A little more than a week before his session on Hollywood Medium, Mike was sentenced to eight months in federal prison for tax evasion.

Before getting into the reading, Tyler's client gives him a little context about everything that's been going on.