Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: Vote for Which of the Final Four Couples You Think Should Make It to the Last Round

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Mar. 18, 2019 8:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ultimate Power Couple Tournament

Getty Images

Happy Monday everyone!

After a relaxing weekend it's time to get back into the voting game with another round of our Ultimate Power Couple Tournament.

For a few weeks now we've been listening to you and your votes on which hot Hollywood couple should be named the winner of our March tournament and we are only a few rounds away from crowing them.

We started with 64 badass pairs and as of today the competition has been narrowed down to the final four couples. In order to get here Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had to beat Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, while Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra battled it out against Emily Blunt and John Krasinski to earn their spot.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds beat Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard and Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton came out on top when facing Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Read

Make Your Own March Madness: Ultimate Power Couple Edition Bracket!

Now that you know the final four fierce couples in this round, it is time to vote and vote and vote.

By Thursday of this week we will have our final two pairs, which is just insane. Which couple will win it all is up to you, but before you can name the winner you must vote for which of the final four power couples will make it to the finals.

What are you waiting for? Voting starts now and ends on Wednesday, Mar. 20 at 7 p.m. PT!

Power Couple Tournament: Final Four
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill vs. Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
50.0%
50.0%
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra vs. Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton
54.1%
45.9%
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Tournaments , , Couples , Apple News , Blake Lively , Tim McGraw , Priyanka Chopra , Gwen Stefani

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nicole Kidman

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Busy Philipps, Best Looks

Busy Philipps' Best Looks

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Hollywood Medium 405

Tyler Henry Puts Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's Mind at Ease Ahead of His Prison Sentence

Taraji P. Henson

Fashion Police

"Very Cavallari" (S2 Ep3): Bring Your Jay to Work Day

Kristin Cavallari Very Cavallari 203

Firing Spree or Hiring Spree? Watch Kristin Cavallari Give [Spoiler!] Her Job Back on Very Cavallari

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 409

Nikki Bella Is Ready to Make Herstory at Evolution, But Is Brie Already "Checked Out"?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.