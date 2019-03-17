When it comes to running her company, Kristin Cavallarimeans business.

The Uncommon James founder was up to her earrings in work drama during Sunday's new Very Cavallari, mostly due to rising tensions at the store. To recap: Last week, she learned there were serious issues afoot in the company's shipping department. Packages were arriving at customers' homes with merchandise they hadn't ordered—or sometimes, totally empty. Obviously, the news raised some major concerns for Kristin.

"Uncommon James is approaching the busiest season of the year, so there's really no room for error in the shipping department," she said during this week's episode, adding that she's "nervous" her shipping team isn't "where it needs to be."

With Head of Operations Brittainy Taylor already juggling more management responsibilities than her job description called for, Kristin sent in a third-party adviser to evaluate the office shenanigans instead. It was her husband Jay Cutler, who—much to the employees' surprise—showed up to the Uncommon James office one afternoon wearing a full suit and carrying a notepad.