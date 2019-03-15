A missing star. No final rose ceremony. The final couple is dating.

Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor was the franchise's most daring outing yet, with so new things happening in its 17-year history.

And yet, for Robert Mills, ABC's Senior Vice President, Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming, it felt oddly old-school.

"I actually think this was kind of a classic Bachelor season," Mills told E! News over the phone.

Still, the exec noted the show did a lot of things they had never done before during Colton's season, like not even film a final rose ceremony and show the producers and camera crew more than they ever had before.

While Colton found his own version of a happy ending with Cassie Randolph, we still had a lot of lingering questions about his season and choices The Bachelor made, including how they handled the infamous fence jump, why certain scenes were cut and more.