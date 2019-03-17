Rob Kardashian appears to be on his way to making a comeback.

After a long social media break, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant has slowly been returning to the public eye, posting regularly on his Twitter page and retweeting videos of Kanye West's epic church services.

Could it be that the reality star is getting ready for a return into the public eye as he celebrates his 32nd birthday today? Let's analyze.

It is well known that Rob, who is arguably the most private out of the Kardashian clan, has struggled with fame in the past. He has publically dealt with diabetes and even had to take time away from filming his family's hit television show to avoid the pressures of being in the spotlight.

"The most important thing in my life to me is my children," Kris Jenner once said in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "He was always someone who was very athletic and he's gained over 100 pounds. I don't talk about it very much so it's very upsetting. He doesn't want to participate. He doesn't go out of the house…He's very depressed."