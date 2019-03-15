Chris Pratt Totally Geeks Out After Singing With Garth Brooks at iHeartRadio Music Awards

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 11:49 AM

Garth Brooks, Chris Pratt, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Pratt had the time of his life at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

On Thursday night, the Guardians of the Galaxy star took the stage at the ceremony to present Garth Brooks with the Artist of the Decade award. After the presentation, Brooks went on to perform for the excited crowd.

During his performance, Brooks spotted Pratt watching from the back of the stage and pulled him over for a short duet of "Friends in Low Places."

"Welp. I guess I died and gone to heaven," Pratt wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the performance. "Thank you @garthbrooks and congratulations on the artist of the decade award."

Photos

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

"It was an honor to sing with you and the band on stage," Pratt continued. "I can't wait for the upcoming stadium tour. God is so good. Thank you thank you thank you."

Pratt also shared a behind the scenes moment with Brooks and his band, during which he's brought to tears.

"Here I am all misty eyed backstage," Pratt told his followers. "A moment I will never forget. Sound on."

Take a look at the incredible musical moments above!

