Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Johnni Macke | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 8:00 AM
Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
The one and only Céline Dion is now 51 years old!
Today is Dion's birthday and we are bowing down to the queen of fashion, Las Vegas' favorite headliner and one of the most iconic singers of all time. The Canadian singer is known for her epic voice, longstanding residency in Vegas and for her impeccable style.
Throughout her career we've come to expect show-stopping gowns, funky pantsuits and bold accessories and as she enters her 51st year we hope she keeps up with her fashionista title.
In fact, when it comes to Paris Fashion Week, the French-Canadian artist is the one to watch when it comes to both street style and runway show ensembles. This past year alone she won the Parisian fashion week with her mix between long gowns, sequined looks, pantsuits and chic and modern pant and shirt combos.
Therefore, in honor of Dion's birthday, we're focusing on her fashions all day long.
From red carpet frocks to all-leather wardrobe choices, Dion knows how to rock a fierce look and we are here for it.
The "My Heart Will Go On" singer might have an iconic voice and amazing music career, but today we are shining a light on her fashion game...in case you've missed it in the past. For decades, the artist has proved she knows what looks good on herself and she isn't afraid to take fashion risks.
Check out her best looks below and prepare for some serious style envy.
Cheers to another year of making music and rocking the red carpet, Céline. We love you!
Philippe Blet/REX/Shutterstock
While shooting for L'Oreal Paris, Céline Dion proved that she can do no wrong in the fashion department with her slouchy sweatshirt, boyfriend jeans and heels.
Best Image / BACKGRID
Dion brought springtime fun to Paris Fashion Week in early 2019 with this floral Batsheva dress and velvet jacket.
Best Image / BACKGRID
The Canadian singer rocked a hot pink frock by Dodo Bar Or while heading out to the Moulin Rogue and we're in love.
Article continues below
BACKGRID
The Las Vegas residency guru should be everyone's muse thanks to this bold and avant-garde look by Vauthier.
KCS Presse / MEGA
Dion rocked head-to-toe leather by Gabriela Hearst while out at Fashion Week and we are here for it.
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
We can't get over this fierce RVDK Ronald van der Kemp silver power suit and Balenciaga heels that Dion rocked in Paris this winter.
Article continues below
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
This look is black and white and loved all over the world!
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
The legendary artist showed off her slim figure in a sexy black dress while attending the Alexandre Vauthier show.
Splash News
The 51-year-old singer stunned in a graphic three-piece suit and paparazzi-proof sunglasses in 2018.
Article continues below
Splash News
Floral maxi dress, black heeled sandals, structured bag, two-toned sunglasses—the style icon reveals spring/summer must-haves.
Best Image / BACKGRID
Here the singer walks the streets of Paris in a lingerie-inspired dress and it's lovely.
KCS Presse / MEGA
When everyone is squeezing into tight fitting clothing, the icon reveals the appeal of oversized overalls. To add the twist, the star pairs her look with an alligator Hermés bag.
Article continues below
INSTARimages.com
Dion proves more is more with snake print over-the-knee boots, coat and bag leaving her Parisian hotel.
Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Who needs ankle boots when you can wear an bright pair of socks with open-toe heels?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Only this star could wear a T-shirt to the Met Gala and still look flawless.
Article continues below
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
The French-Canadian businesswoman pairs her pastels with over-the-knee burgundy boots to give her outfit the perfect pop.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
The style lesson here: Long scarfs can double as a belts.
Gotham/GC Images
Dion tops her form-fitting suit with a baker's boy hat in 2017, and it's epic.
Article continues below
Denise Truscello/WireImage
Between the star's jacket, red boots, timeless purse and smile, it's easy to fall in love with her fashion choices.
Phil McCarten/CBS
The iconic singer shimmered and shined in this green sequined gown at the 2017 Grammys.
Pierre Suu/GC Images
Wearing the same color from head to toe, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer demonstrates the important of structure, shapes and textures when putting together a stunning look.
Article continues below
Splash News
Once again, the style stunner wows in a monochrome look. This time, she opts for a soft pink and adds super high heels for a sultry twist.
Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagic
Dion is a literal star on stage at the Billboard Music Awards in 2016.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
With timeless musical hits, this star needs a dress that's just as classic, which she definitely achieved in 2014 with this gorgeous gown.
Article continues below
Ron Davis/Getty Images
This 1995 ensemble is proof that this singer's style is timeless.
Tyler Henry Assures Tamra Judge She'll Have "an Opportunity to Make Amends" With Her Estranged Daughter
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?