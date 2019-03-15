Oscar Isaac's last day on set of Star Wars: Episode IX was memorable for many reasons. For one thing, the actor finished shooting the same day as Anthony Daniels—a.k.a C-3PO.

The actor recalled wrapping up the same day as the franchise legend on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

"Way to take the thunder," he joked to Jimmy Fallon, noting he had received some applause and said a few words before the big announcement was made. "This guy—he has been here from the very beginning."

Still, the dark side didn't get a hold of Isaac and he seemed happy for his co-star.

"He was super emotional about it and hanging up the golden cowl," he said.

He also seemed to cherish the time they spent together on set.

"This time he kept saying this was the most fun he'd had….He had so much fun things to do, and we got to work a lot together. And, yeah, it was just amazing to see that piece of history close," he said.