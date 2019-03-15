Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Disney
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 8:26 AM
Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Disney
Oscar Isaac's last day on set of Star Wars: Episode IX was memorable for many reasons. For one thing, the actor finished shooting the same day as Anthony Daniels—a.k.a C-3PO.
The actor recalled wrapping up the same day as the franchise legend on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.
"Way to take the thunder," he joked to Jimmy Fallon, noting he had received some applause and said a few words before the big announcement was made. "This guy—he has been here from the very beginning."
Still, the dark side didn't get a hold of Isaac and he seemed happy for his co-star.
"He was super emotional about it and hanging up the golden cowl," he said.
He also seemed to cherish the time they spent together on set.
"This time he kept saying this was the most fun he'd had….He had so much fun things to do, and we got to work a lot together. And, yeah, it was just amazing to see that piece of history close," he said.
Daniels seemed to appreciate his experience with the cast and crew, as well.
"Today was 3PO's last on Episode IX. He's sad—so am I," he tweeted back in January. "But we're so proud to have worked with such a lovely, talented cast & crew lead by J.J. & Kathy. I'll miss everyone but I'm glad to know that we've been making something exceptional together, to share with the waiting world."
Daniels has appeared in the franchise ever since Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope back in 1977. Meanwhile, Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron, has appeared in Star Wars: Episode IX, Star Wars: Episode VIII—The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens.
Isaac said working on the trilogy was "such a milestone" in his career and that all the movies had been "such a huge part of" his life.
Watch the video to see the interview.
