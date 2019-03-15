EXCLUSIVE!

Descendants 3 First Look: Mal Encounters a Mysterious Evil in Auradon

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Descendants 3

Disney Channel

Something wicked is coming to Auradon. E! News as your exclusive first look at Descendants 3 and the mysterious evil that lurks beneath the surface.

In the teaser below, Mal (Dove Cameron) encounters the new threat in a spooky scene.

"I can't wait for fans to see Descendants 3," Cameron told E! News. " This is the biggest Descendants movie, yet. The stakes are higher, the action is fiercer, the music and dance is out of this world… and I hope it will provide fans with a satisfying conclusion to this chapter of Mal's story."

Photos

Descendants Stars In and Out of Costume

In Descendants 3, Mal, Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (Booboo Stewart) make their way back to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring for Auradon Prep. But a barrier breach jeopardizes everything they've been working toward and Mal takes it upon herself to close the barrier fearing Uma (China Anne McClain) and Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) will wreak havoc on the kingdom.

Can Mal and the VKs defeat Hades and save the day one more time?

Kenny Ortega returns as director and executive producer for the third installment.

Descendants 3 premieres in 2019 on the Disney Channel.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Dove Cameron , Disney , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Karlie Kloss

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Is a "Drake & Josh" Reboot on Its Way?

Will Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Finally Get Married?

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Brown

What Kaitlyn Bristowe Really Thinks of Hannah Brown Being the Bachelorette

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Hannah B. as the New Bachelorette

Jason Mesnick, Molly Mesnick, The bachelor

From Betrayal to Better Than Ever: How Jason and Molly Mesnick Endured One of The Bachelor's Biggest Scandals

Queer Eye

Queer Eye Season 3 Is "One of the Best Seasons Ever"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.