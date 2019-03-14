Everything You Didn't See at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 6:08 PM

Halsey, Yungblud, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia

The 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards are finally here!

A star-studded list of guests are in attendance at the show hosted by rapper T-Pain at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, meaning that there are plenty of candid moments being missed by the cameras. From cheerful reunions in the aisles of the theater to celebs taking selfies, there is no shortage of sightings for the avid people-watcher to witness.

Plus, mega-famous stars like Taylor SwiftAlicia Keys and Maren Morris turned out in fabulous style for a night of amazing performances, and judging by the moves that they rock, they will definitely be busting a move during one of them. We're looking at you, Alicia! 

If you want the insider scoop, check out the interesting moments below!

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

From the get-go there was no shortage of fans clamoring to get a pic with stars like Elle Fanning Drake Bell and Taylor Swift.

Heidi Klum, Katy Perry, Zedd, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia

One of these fans was Alicia Keys and hubby Swizz Beatz, who sat next to the "reputation" singer. Their son, who was perched on his father's lap, chatted up the former country singer as she smiled adoringly at him. And when Alicia took the stage for an award, Taylor and Swizz stood to give her a roaring round of applause. 

As for the couples in the room, Halseyand Yungblud were quite the cozy pair. The couple frequently shared intimate whispers throughout the show. 

-Reporting by Amanda Williams

